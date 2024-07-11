In a post on social media, Bushmills District LOL said: “Thanks to all Brethren, Sisters & Giant’s Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band for your support during this evening’s Act of Remembrance & Annual Divine Service. Let's hope we get similar weather on Friday.”
Following the service, a presentation was made to Wor. Bro. Andy McLean to mark his record as holding the post of Oldest Worshipful Master in the world.
On parade during the Bushmills District annual Church Service and wreath laying on Sunday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Karen Millar steps out with the Daughters of Dalriada during the Bushmills District annual Church Service and wreath laying on Sunday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Wreath laying on Sunday during the district service in Bushmills Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Sammy Sharpe on parade with LOL 1500 during the Bushmills District annual Church Service and wreath laying on Sunday. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA