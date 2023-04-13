The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has opened the Green Lane Museum in the Roe Valley Country Park.
Mayor Ivor Wallace enjoyed chatting with friends at the opening of the Museum in Limavady which gives visitors the opportunity to explore 19th and 20th century history relating to rural life in the Roe Valley.
Items and themes include farming, local trades and linen industries. Temporary exhibitions and craft demonstrations take place at selected times throughout the season.
1. Museum
Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace opens the Roe Valley Country Park, Green Lane Museum Limavady which gives visitors the opportunity to explore 19th and 20th century history relating to rural life in the Roe Valley Limavady including farming, local trades and linen industries. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. Museum
Betty Ferguson pictured at the the opening of the Roe Valley Country Park, Green Lane Museum, Limavady which gives visitors the opportunity to explore 19th and 20th century history relating to rural life in the Roe Valley including farming, local trades and linen industries. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Museum
The Mayor pictured at the the opening of the Roe Valley Country Park, Green Lane Museum, Limavady which gives visitors the opportunity to explore 19th and 20th century history relating to rural life in the Roe Valley including farming, local trades and linen industries. Photo: s
4. Museum
Corrienne Archibald and Nic Wright from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council pictured at the opening of the Roe Valley Country Park, Green Lane Museum Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA