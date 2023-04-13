Register
In pictures: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor at re-opening of Green Lane Museum

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has opened the Green Lane Museum in the Roe Valley Country Park.

By Una Culkin
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

Mayor Ivor Wallace enjoyed chatting with friends at the opening of the Museum in Limavady which gives visitors the opportunity to explore 19th and 20th century history relating to rural life in the Roe Valley.

Items and themes include farming, local trades and linen industries. Temporary exhibitions and craft demonstrations take place at selected times throughout the season.

