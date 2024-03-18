IN PICTURES: Celebrating St Patrick's Day at Garryduff Orange Hall

Garryduff Independent Loyal Orange Lodge (ILOL) enjoyed celebrating St Patrick’s Day recently.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

Participants enjoyed an evening of music, Irish Stew and good craic in Garryduff Orange Hall.

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall.

1. EVENTS

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall.

2. EVENTS

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall.

3. EVENTS

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall.

4. EVENTS

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Garryduff Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Participants