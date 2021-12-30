Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill
Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill

In Pictures: Christmas-themed NI Centenary parade takes place in Markethill

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas-themed procession through the Co Armagh village.

By Michael Cousins
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:58 am

Pictures Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

1.

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill

Photo Sales

2.

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill

Photo Sales

3.

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill

Photo Sales

4.

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill

Photo Sales
NI Centenary
Next Page
Page 1 of 2