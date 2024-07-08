Church services and parades were held in Stranocum, Cloughmills and Garryduff on the afternoon on Sunday, July 7.

The parades and their participants were particularly lucky with the weather as the marches took place in glorious sunshine.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the events around the area in north Antrim and here’s a gallery of how they got on...

1 . PARADES Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian churchPhoto: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . PARADES Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian churchPhoto: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . PARADES Pictured at the Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian Church.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA