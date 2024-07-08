IN PICTURES: Church services and parades ahead of Twelfth

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Sunday, July 7, saw several church parades in the Causeway Coast and Glens area ahead of Twelfth of July events.

Church services and parades were held in Stranocum, Cloughmills and Garryduff on the afternoon on Sunday, July 7.

The parades and their participants were particularly lucky with the weather as the marches took place in glorious sunshine.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the events around the area in north Antrim and here’s a gallery of how they got on...

Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian church

1. PARADES

Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian churchPhoto: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian church

2. PARADES

Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian churchPhoto: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian Church.

3. PARADES

Pictured at the Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian Church.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian Church.

4. PARADES

Pictured at the Independent ILOL church service at Garryduff Presbyterian Church.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Causeway CoastCloughmillsAntrim