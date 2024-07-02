IN PICTURES: Cloughmills marks the Battle of the Somme

The village of Cloughmills commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme on Monday, July 1.

The 1916 Somme offensive was one of the largest and bloodiest battles of the First World War (1914-18).

Some 5,029 casualties were incurred on July 1st by the 36th (Ulster) Division, 2,069 of which were fatalities. To put this in perspective, overall, some 57,470 casualties, of whom 19,240 were killed, were on the British side on July 1st.

Here’s a selection of photos of the commemorative parade...

Pictured at the Cloughmills parade to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Pictured at the Cloughmills parade to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cloughmills parade to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cloughmills parade to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cloughmills parade to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

