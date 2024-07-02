The 1916 Somme offensive was one of the largest and bloodiest battles of the First World War (1914-18).

Some 5,029 casualties were incurred on July 1st by the 36th (Ulster) Division, 2,069 of which were fatalities. To put this in perspective, overall, some 57,470 casualties, of whom 19,240 were killed, were on the British side on July 1st.