Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

In pictures: Installation for Ballintoy Rising Sons of William LOL 803

Ballintoy Rising Sons of William LOL 803 were delighted to welcome brethren from Limavady, Coleraine, Cloughmills and Ballycastle districts, along with brethren from local lodges, to their recent Installation of Officers’ meeting.

By Una Culkin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

A full house saw a full team of officers installed with two brethren being presented with long service awards.

Bro. William Charles McCaw was presented with a commemorative clock and certificate marking 60 years service and Bro. John Henderson was presented with a Jewel and certificate marking 50 years service.

Bro. Nigel Mills and Bro. Ben Carson Jnr were presented with their RAPC membership certificates.

Bro John Henderson is presented with 5o year gifts by Bro Robert McIlroy as Bro Wesley Craig looks on

1. Installation

Bro John Henderson is presented with 5o year gifts by Bro Robert McIlroy as Bro Wesley Craig looks on Photo: s

Bro Nigel Mills with his RAPC Certificate. Included is his son Bro James Mills

2. Installation

Bro Nigel Mills with his RAPC Certificate. Included is his son Bro James Mills Photo: s

Bro Leonard McAllister presents a membership certificate to Bro Ben Carson

3. Installation

Bro Leonard McAllister presents a membership certificate to Bro Ben Carson Photo: s

Brother William McCaw is presented with 60 year gifts by Bro Robert McIroy as Bro Wesley Craig looks on

4. Installation

Brother William McCaw is presented with 60 year gifts by Bro Robert McIroy as Bro Wesley Craig looks on Photo: s

Home
Page 1 of 1
LimavadyColeraineCloughmills