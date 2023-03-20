In pictures: Installation for Ballintoy Rising Sons of William LOL 803
Ballintoy Rising Sons of William LOL 803 were delighted to welcome brethren from Limavady, Coleraine, Cloughmills and Ballycastle districts, along with brethren from local lodges, to their recent Installation of Officers’ meeting.
By Una Culkin
A full house saw a full team of officers installed with two brethren being presented with long service awards.
Bro. William Charles McCaw was presented with a commemorative clock and certificate marking 60 years service and Bro. John Henderson was presented with a Jewel and certificate marking 50 years service.
Bro. Nigel Mills and Bro. Ben Carson Jnr were presented with their RAPC membership certificates.
