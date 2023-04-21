Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
36 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
5 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
6 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert

In pictures: Irish language evening in Armoy

There was music, song and dance a-plenty in Armoy recently when the village Gaelic club held an Irish language evening.

By Una Culkin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

The event was organised by the Good Relations department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For all the latest news, stories, features, events and sport in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, log onto our website www.northernirelandworld.com

And, you can keep up to date with breaking stories on our Facebook pages – The Coleraine Times and The Ballymoney Times.

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

1. Event

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: s

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

2. Event

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: s

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

3. Event

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: s

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

4. Event

Pictured at the Irish Language event held at Armoy GAC, organised by the Good Relations Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough CouncilFacebook