Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
17 minutes ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
22 minutes ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head

In pictures: local brethren at County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter parade

After an absence of five years due to Covid19, County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19.

By Una Culkin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT

Hosted by Ahoghill District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No.12, the visiting Brethren included Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter officers and visiting brethren from other counties.

The service was held in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Ahoghill. The service was conducted by Rev. Brian Smyth and the sermon by Bro. Rev. Thomas Greer, Chaplain, Ahoghill District R.A.P.C. No.12.

The County Grand Master Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McCarthy welcomed all in attendance and gave a vote of thanks to all who participated in the service and especially Ahoghill District for organising the days proceedings.

The parade to and from the church was lead by Milltown Accordion Band and Killyless Accordion Band.

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19

1. Parade

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19 Photo: s

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19

2. Parade

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19 Photo: s

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19

3. Parade

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19 Photo: s

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19

4. Parade

County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19 Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 3