After an absence of five years due to Covid19, County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter held their twelfth triennial Church Parade and Service on March 19.

Hosted by Ahoghill District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No.12, the visiting Brethren included Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter officers and visiting brethren from other counties.

The service was held in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Ahoghill. The service was conducted by Rev. Brian Smyth and the sermon by Bro. Rev. Thomas Greer, Chaplain, Ahoghill District R.A.P.C. No.12.

The County Grand Master Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McCarthy welcomed all in attendance and gave a vote of thanks to all who participated in the service and especially Ahoghill District for organising the days proceedings.

The parade to and from the church was lead by Milltown Accordion Band and Killyless Accordion Band.

