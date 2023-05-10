A capacity audience at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady was treated to a world exclusive recently, when traditional music band Réalta performed a brand new piece written in honour of the area, commissioned by charity Live Music Now. '

'The Leap' is a 15 minute composition incorporating the words of local poet Anne McMaster. It traces the history, myths and legends of Limavady right up to the present day, acknowledging the creativity and good will of the community.

At its conclusion the audience rose to their feet in a spontaneous standing ovation. Seventeen young musicians from Jimmy O'Hara CCE Roe Valley also made their debut on stage.

National Director Alice Lewis said: “This was a moving and evocative piece, which took us on a musical journey through time - from ancient place names to the vibrant life of our community today. We all know the myth of 'The Leap' that gave Limavady its name; Anne's poem explored this on multiple levels.

"Conor Lamb and Deirdre Galway's music animated Anne's words so powerfully - from the frenzied rush of the legendary dog to the gentle flow of the River Roe. In the coming months, Conor and Deirdre will take this piece to schools, community centres and care homes and will professionally record it in the Autumn.

"We gratefully acknowledge our funders, Bank of Ireland Begin Together Fund and Arts Council of Northern Ireland.”

1 . Culture Realta on stage Photo: Stephen Latimer

2 . Culture Trad players from Jimmy O'Hara Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (Roe Valley) Photo: Stephen Latimer

3 . Culture Conor Lamb and Deirdre Galway, Réalta with young trad players from Jimmy O'Hara Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (Roe Valley) Photo: Stephen Latimer

4 . Culture L-R Shirleen McCann Bank of Ireland, Douglas Bartlett, Steinbeck Festival and Alice Lewis National Director LMN NI Photo: Stephen Latimer