Undefined: readMore
1. Remembrance
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, prepares to lay a wreath.
Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2. Remembrance
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial on High Street in Ballymoney.
Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
3. Remembrance
Ian Paisley MP pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial on High Street in Ballymoney.
Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. Remembrance
Pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial in High Street, Ballymoney including Colonel Alan Platt, Ballymoney RBL President John Pinkerton and Ballymoney RBL Chairman Mark McLaughlin
Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA