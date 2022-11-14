Register
In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Ballymoney

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, was in attendance at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial in Ballymoney on Sunday.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago

The Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council David Jackson also attended the ceremony.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, prepares to lay a wreath.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, prepares to lay a wreath.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial on High Street in Ballymoney.

Ian Paisley MP pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial on High Street in Ballymoney.

Pictured at the Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial in High Street, Ballymoney including Colonel Alan Platt, Ballymoney RBL President John Pinkerton and Ballymoney RBL Chairman Mark McLaughlin

