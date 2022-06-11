In pictures: Royal Landing in Carrickfergus draws the crowds to see King William III

The Royal Landing has become a real tourist attraction over the years, with visitors from all over Ireland and further afield travelling to enjoy the spectacle.

The colourful pageant and festival culminated in a recreated, ceremonial landing complete with period-dress soldiers, horses, artillery and historical trappings from a host of European countries.

Actors in period costumes performed and members of the Orange Order taking part in the procession, with guests from all over Ireland and Great Britain participating.

Around 20 marching bands were also on parade.

1. Members of the Orange Order step out along the parade route. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

2. Posing for a photo at the Royal Landing pageant in Carrickfergus. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

3. King William III makes an appearance at Carrickfergus Harbour. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

4. Adding some musical accompaniment to the Royal Landing. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo Sales