In pictures: Take a trip down memory lane with these great photos from Larne Drama Festival
There was sad news for Larne this week following the announcement that the curtain has come down on the town’s long-established drama festival.
By Helena McManus
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Larne Drama Festival first ran in 1934 at the Victoria Hall, with hundreds of plays performed over its lifespan.
Earlier this week, organisers cited financial constraints as the main reason for the popular event’s cancellation.
We’ve had a look through the archives and found these snaps from the event in more recent years.
If you have any older photographs from the festival that you’d like to contribute, we’d love to hear from you.
