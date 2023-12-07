There was sad news for Larne this week following the announcement that the curtain has come down on the town’s long-established drama festival.

Larne Drama Festival first ran in 1934 at the Victoria Hall, with hundreds of plays performed over its lifespan.

Earlier this week, organisers cited financial constraints as the main reason for the popular event’s cancellation.

We’ve had a look through the archives and found these snaps from the event in more recent years.

If you have any older photographs from the festival that you’d like to contribute, we’d love to hear from you.

1 . Larne Drama Festival The opening play of Larne Drama Festival in 2009 was the Clarence Players' production of Alan Ayckbourn's 'How the Other Half Loves'. Pictured are Mark Caughey, Jackie Wilson, Sam Thompson, David Humphries and Laura Kennedy. Photo: Peter Rippon

2 . Larne Drama Festival The Bart Players performed 'Born in the Gardens' by Peter Nichols at the 2009 Larne Drama Festival. Pictured are Kevin Murray, Barbara Jeffers, Barney Gadd and Lynne Taylor. Photo: Peter Rippon

3 . Larne Drama Festival The Lurig Drama Group from Cushendall performed 'I Do Not Like Thee Dr Fell' at the 2009 Larne Drama Festival. Pictured are Jimmy Carroll, Martin Blayney, Bernie McAllister, Tommy Campbell, Christine Melby and Pauric Dunne. Photo: Peter Rippon

4 . Larne Drama Festival Members of the Larne Drama Festival Committee in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon