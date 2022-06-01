In pictures: The Way We Were

One of this week’s photographs from April 1982 features Mr Ken Craig, chairman of the new board of Lisburn based Modern Tool with Mr Alan Burnside, assistant director CBI, Mr Steve Lawrence, sales executive, and Mr Gerald Torrens, director.

Another photograph shows Ian Kirkpatrick of Dundonald checking in at Maysfield Leisure Centre at the start of May 1982 for the Belfast City Marathon. Ian was to run for the Lions Club and the Cardiac Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

And we also have an old photograph of Mr John Gabbie, Ballynahinch receiving the Northern Bank rosette from David Workman after winning the Simmental supreme championship with a bull at the breed show and sale at Balmoral in April 1982.

All photographs are courtesy of the News Letter and Farming Life archives.

1. Mr Ken Craig, left, chairman of the new board of Lisburn based Modern Tool in April 1982 pictured with Mr Alan Burnside, assistant director CBI, Mr Steve Lawrence, sales executive, and Mr Gerald Torrens, director. The business, reported the News Letter, had been taken over by six directors with help of a 40 percent loan from the bank-owned financial institution, the Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

2. Checking in at Maysfield Leisure Centre at the start of May 1982 for the Belfast City Marathon was Ian Kirkpatrick of Dundonald, who was to run for the Lions Club and the Cardiac Unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, with him are leisure centre workers Janette Breen and Michelle Walsh. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

3. Head stockman Mr Michael Devlin presenting the top Limousin award at the performance test at the Loughall test centre in May 1982 to Mr Johnston of Hillsborough, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo Sales

4. Mr John Gabbie, Ballynahinch. Receiving the Northern Bank rosette from David Workman after winning the Simmental supreme championship with a bull at the breed show and sale at Balmoral in April 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo Sales