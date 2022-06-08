In pictures: The Way We Were

One of this week’s photographs from April 1982 features the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Mr Jim Prior at the Balmoral Show in May 1982.

Another photograph from May 1982 is eight-year-old Barbara Draffin from Bishopscourt Farm, Dromore, Co Down, who defeated 37 boys and girls to win the Naomi Pepper Cup for solo singing at the Carrickfergus Music Festival that month.

And we also have an old photograph showing vintage and veteran vehicles fans at the annual Pinta Parade from Lisburn in May 1982. Mr J Wilton of Belfast is shown setting off in his 1924 Morris Cowley.

All photographs are courtesy of the News Letter and Farming Life archives.

1. Pictured at the Balmoral Show in May 1982 is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Mr Jim Prior, who is seen here chatting to Mr Barney O’Kane from Limavady. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo Sales

2. Pictured at the Balmoral Show in May 1982 is Mrs Jane Prior, wife of the Secretary of State, receiving a butter sculpture on the Milk Marketing Board stand from Mr John Blaney. Included are Mr John Lynn (second left), chairman of the board, and Mr George Chambers, managing director. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo Sales

3. Pictured in May 1982 is eight-year-old Barbara Draffin from Bishopscourt Farm, Dromore, Co Down, who defeated 37 boys and girls to win the Naomi Pepper Cup for solo singing at the Carrickfergus Music Festival. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

4. Vintage and veteran vehicles fans turned out for the annual Pinta Parade from Lisburn in May 1982. Mr J Wilton of Belfast sets off in his 1924 Morris Cowley. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales