In pictures: Thousands flock to Carnlough for AOH annual parade
Thousands of people flocked to the seaside village of Carnlough on Sunday to attend the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ annual parade.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
The parade celebrates the Feast of the Assumption in the Christian church and is celebrated on the Sunday nearest to August 15. It's the first time the village has hosted the parade for almost ten years and upwards of 20 bands took part.
They included Ballinscreen AOH Accordion Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Dungiven Accordion Band, Feeny Accordion Band, Glen Maghera Accordion Band and Islandhill Accordion Band.
1 / 7