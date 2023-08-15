Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Glen Maghera pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on SundayGlen Maghera pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday
Glen Maghera pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday

In pictures: Thousands flock to Carnlough for AOH annual parade

Thousands of people flocked to the seaside village of Carnlough on Sunday to attend the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ annual parade.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

The parade celebrates the Feast of the Assumption in the Christian church and is celebrated on the Sunday nearest to August 15. It's the first time the village has hosted the parade for almost ten years and upwards of 20 bands took part.

They included Ballinscreen AOH Accordion Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Dungiven Accordion Band, Feeny Accordion Band, Glen Maghera Accordion Band and Islandhill Accordion Band.

A member of the Glen Maghera band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday

1. AOH parade

A member of the Glen Maghera band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday

2. AOH parade

Pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Gortrickey Band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunda

3. AOH parade

Gortrickey Band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunda Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Rasharkin Band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday

4. AOH parade

Rasharkin Band pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page