Iraq war map collection donated to Ballymoney Museum

A field dressing containing a bullet hole, an injury sustained by Stephen during his time serving with the First Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment Battle Group, was also included with the donation.

Serving in Iraq and Kuwait, the Battalion was responsible for securing the oil producing facilities in the Rumaylah oil fields and conducted counter-insurgency and humanitarian assistance operations in and around Al Rumaylah.

The Battalion was awarded the Iraq war medal of distinction after returning home in May 2003.

Attending the official presentation are (l-r): Jamie Austin, Museum Services Officer; the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes; Colour Sergeant Stephen Murdock; and Mark McLaughlin, Chairman, Royal British Legion, Ballymoney

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, recently met with Stephen and Mark McLaughlin from Ballymoney Royal British Legion at Ballymoney Museum to receive the donation,

The Mayor said: “I would like to thank Stephen for choosing to gift these items to Council’s museums collection, as they help to show how our Borough is often connected to global events.