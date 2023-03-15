A special evening of traditional Irish music, dance and recitals has taken place in Cloonavin to mark Irish Language Week.

Entertainment was provided by talented pupils from Gaelscoil Léim An Mhadaidh and Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven along with members of Irish cultural group, Glór Limavady.

Speaking afterwards, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Kathleen McGurk, said: “I was very pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge with some of those from within our Borough who are committed to nurturing the Irish language and preserving our traditional music and dance.

“Everyone performed so beautifully, and I want to give a special mention to the young people who joined us to showcase their talents.

“We are very fortunate to have a thriving Irish language community in the Borough, and this event was a timely opportunity to showcase this as part of our Irish Language Week programme.”

