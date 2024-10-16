Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a role that has been around for centuries – but what EXACTLY does the High Sheriff for County Antrim actually do?

Well, that’s what a new exhibition at Ballymoney Museum sets out to explain.

Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Service has welcomed a touring exhibition to Ballymoney Museum, showcasing the history of the High Sheriff.

High Sheriff for County Antrim, Patricia Perry, has put together an exhibition of materials which helps explain the history as well as the modern-day responsibilities of the ancient office which she currently holds for County Antrim.

The High Sheriff History exhibition will run until October 23.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling who opened the exhibition said: “I am delighted that this free touring exhibition is now available at Ballymoney Museum, I know Patricia Perry has put a lot of work into gathering materials for it and I found it really interesting to see the ceremonial robes.

“If you have ever wondered what responsibilities this ancient role takes on, I would encourage you to come along and see the display for yourself. Thank you to Council’s Museums Service for bringing us yet another interesting exhibition.”

Visitors to this free exhibition, will be able to find out more about the office of High Sheriff and the important part local people have played in the role over the centuries. There have been High Sheriffs in County Antrim since the year 1343 and quite a number of them have come from the Ballymoney area.

For the first time in over 60 years the original High Sheriff ceremonial uniform and other memorabilia will be on public display. These items are being kindly loaned to the Museum for the duration of the exhibition by John Armstrong.

High Sheriff for County Antrim, Patricia Perry isaid: "I am particularly pleased that Ballymoney Museum has offered to host this exhibition as there will be several pieces of unique memorabilia on public display.

“Hopefully the information provided helps to explain the history of the role and the contribution made by my predecessors over the last 680 years – there have been High Sheriffs in County Antrim since 1343.

The exhibition will be open from 9am -1pm and 1:30pm to 4: 30pm, Monday – Saturday, until the 23rd October 23.