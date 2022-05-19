Loading...

Jubilee gift for centenarian Greta Wilson

Centenarian Greta Wilson is the latest recipient of a special Platinum Jubilee gift from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:08 pm
Greta Wilson receives a bespoke glass paperweight as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Platinum Jubilee gift initiative from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes
Greta Wilson receives a bespoke glass paperweight as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee gift initiative from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes

A resident of Madelayne Court in Portstewart, Greta recently enjoyed a visit from Councillor Richard Holmes as part of her birthday celebrations who presented her with a bespoke glass paperweight.

The Mayor said: “Engagements like this are a real honour for me as Mayor of the Borough and I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to meet Greta and share her momentous birthday celebrations with her. I received a very warm welcome to Madelayne Court.

“During this Platinum year I am very pleased to be able to recognise our oldest residents in this way and I want to wish Greta continued health and happiness with her family, friends and all those who care for her.”

