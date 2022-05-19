Jubilee gift for centenarian Greta Wilson

Greta Wilson receives a bespoke glass paperweight as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee gift initiative from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes

A resident of Madelayne Court in Portstewart, Greta recently enjoyed a visit from Councillor Richard Holmes as part of her birthday celebrations who presented her with a bespoke glass paperweight.

The Mayor said: “Engagements like this are a real honour for me as Mayor of the Borough and I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to meet Greta and share her momentous birthday celebrations with her. I received a very warm welcome to Madelayne Court.