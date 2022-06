The evening began with a poem especially composed for the occasion. Members then participated in a fun quiz ‘Through the Decades’.

Some ladies then related their interesting and amusing experiences of actually meeting royalty and attending garden parties at ‘The Palace’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people had brought along items of royal memorabilia and spoke about these.

Jean McKay and Elizabeth Moon

To end a memorable evening everyone enjoyed a special Jubilee box tea prepared by the committee.

Valerie Crockett and Marie Shaw