Recently members of the former Brighter Bushmills Group, artists and muses re-assembled to recreate one of those iconic images.

The Brighter Bushmills Group was an amalgamation of the former Bushmills Village Forum’s Environmental Group, along with some of the members of the Bushmills Trust. To help tackle the growing dereliction, the group proposed the idea of inserting panels in the windows of disused buildings.

The idea was included within the Bushmills Village Local Community Plan of 2010 – 2013 and was completed in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the arrival of the Olympic Torch to the village.

As Bushmills Village Forum did not have company status, Bushmills Trust took on the role of inviting tenders from local artists and contractors to execute the work. The Trust became one of the projects principal funders.

The proposal aimed to appoint an artist to create imaginative panels, reflective of Bushmills’ rich history, alongside a contractor who would paint the building facades and slot the panels into the existing window openings of the derelict, or disused buildings.

Local artists Louie Winward and Helene Byrne were the successful artists and the late Alec Creith, and assistant Jimmy Creighton, were the successful contractors.

As well as the Courthouse, the selected buildings included the sweet shop on (Upper Main Street), Oak House; the dwelling beside Sharva House; the draper’s shop; the former Spar shop; cobbler’s premises; bakery/cake shop; farmers’ market; and off licence.

For one of the Courthouse panels The Brighter Bushmills Group recruited two local barristers, David and Fiona Bates, as muses to pose for a photograph depicting a judge polishing his glasses. This image was inserted into the ground floor window of the Courthouse.

Unveiled on 22 June 2012, with a special occasion including a treasure hunt for young people, the project went beyond its intentions of injecting pride into the Village. It encouraged others to reflect upon their history. It developed new relationships and fostered cooperation with all involved and attracted considerable interest outside the local area.

The images had worldwide coverage, included in publications such as The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Grandi Magazzini and footage was covered in television news reports as far as Europe, New Zealand and Canada.

Representatives of Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, requested copies of the Bushmills panels to form a year-long exhibition in a new centre that was about to open.

Local photographers and interested individuals began taking pictures of the panels, with one local artist caught on camera ‘feeding’ the geese.

“The restored Bushmills Courthouse stands as a beacon of the village's rich history and creative spirit and the recreation of this iconic photograph with David and Fiona helps serve as a reminder of the power of community-driven initiatives,” said Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway.

“It was lovely to give a tour of the newly restored Courthouse to members and fondly reflect back on the Brighter Bushmills project. Marking this very special project with such a visit and having some fun recreating the image honours the efforts of everyone involved in the project, and I hope, inspires future generations of our community to continue nurturing the arts and preserving the character of Bushmills.”

Barristers Fiona and David Bates' iconic ground-floor panel was fitting for the former Petty Sessions Court.

Barristers Fiona and David Bates recreating the famous pose.

Former members of the Brighter Bushmills Group, alongside artists and muses, reunited recently, to reminisce about their impactful 2012 project that brought global attention to Bushmills with creative window panels in derelict buildings. The event featured a tour of the beautifully restored and extended Courthouse, with Fiona and David Bates revisiting their iconic ground-floor pose.