‘Moyle Migrations’ booklet is launched

Moyle Migrations, created in collaboration by Council’s Museum Services and a group of community volunteers, presents seven case studies featuring stories of loss and heroism, big houses and great poverty.

Family mysteries are unravelled, and the region’s international links are explored through stories of immigration, emigration and colonisalism.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moyle Migrations was the final part of a wider ‘Who do you think you are?’ programme delivered in partnership with Carey Historical Society, Glens of Antrim Historical Society and Rathlin Development and Community Association.

The ‘Moyle Migrations’ publication was created in collaboration by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museum Services and a group of community volunteers

Since 2019, more than 60 participants have taken part, attending talks and training, carrying out DNA sampling and recording oral histories.

Geraldine Anslow, who participated in the creation of the booklet, said: “This was a really enjoyable and interesting project and I know everyone absolutely loved being part of it. The contributions were so diverse and yet everyone was fascinating. Friendships were forged and fun was had.”

Brian Molloy added: “A very stimulating experience. We had a great bunch of participants and it was fascinating to learn their stories, as much as it was enlightening to uncover more of our own!”

Orla Duncan said: “I loved this programme, the camaraderie from everyone, the research and instruction, the incredible support, patience and dedication, made this a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable experience.”