New BBC documentary on Aghadowey author Anne McMaster examines influences of landscape and language
BBC Northern Ireland held a special screening of Out of the Silence featuring poet and teacher, Anne McMaster, at the North Regional College in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 9.
Out Of The Silence, which is part-funded by NI Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, is a lyrical evocation of ‘hame’ and also a celebration of local women writers and their work.
Anne McMaster’s authored documentary, made by DoubleBand Films, explores Ulster-Scots and its resonances and the importance of writing by women. It includes fascinating contributions from Jan Carson, Wendy Erskine, Michelle Gallen, Angela Graham and Dawn Watson.
This event was organised as part of BBC Comes to Town, a region-wide initiative to mark the BBC’s 100th birthday in Northern Ireland.
Out Of The Silence will be broadcast on BBC NI television in early 2025.