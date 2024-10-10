New BBC documentary on Aghadowey author Anne McMaster examines influences of landscape and language

The influence of landscape, language, community and place on an Aghadowey woman’s writing has been examined in a new BBC documentary.

BBC Northern Ireland held a special screening of Out of the Silence featuring poet and teacher, Anne McMaster, at the North Regional College in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 9.

Out Of The Silence, which is part-funded by NI Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, is a lyrical evocation of ‘hame’ and also a celebration of local women writers and their work.

Anne McMaster’s authored documentary, made by DoubleBand Films, explores Ulster-Scots and its resonances and the importance of writing by women. It includes fascinating contributions from Jan Carson, Wendy Erskine, Michelle Gallen, Angela Graham and Dawn Watson.

At the special screening of Out Of The Silence, a new documentary for BBC Northern Ireland, in the NRC, Coleraine, on October 9, are from left, Jonathan Golden (DoubleBand Films), Jane Magowan (DoubleBand Films), Mark Adair, Head of Corporate and Communities BBC Northern Ireland and poet and teacher, Anne McMaster. CREDIT BBCAt the special screening of Out Of The Silence, a new documentary for BBC Northern Ireland, in the NRC, Coleraine, on October 9, are from left, Jonathan Golden (DoubleBand Films), Jane Magowan (DoubleBand Films), Mark Adair, Head of Corporate and Communities BBC Northern Ireland and poet and teacher, Anne McMaster. CREDIT BBC
This event was organised as part of BBC Comes to Town, a region-wide initiative to mark the BBC’s 100th birthday in Northern Ireland.

Out Of The Silence will be broadcast on BBC NI television in early 2025.

