Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The influence of landscape, language, community and place on an Aghadowey woman’s writing has been examined in a new BBC documentary.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Northern Ireland held a special screening of Out of the Silence featuring poet and teacher, Anne McMaster, at the North Regional College in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 9.

Out Of The Silence, which is part-funded by NI Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, is a lyrical evocation of ‘hame’ and also a celebration of local women writers and their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne McMaster’s authored documentary, made by DoubleBand Films, explores Ulster-Scots and its resonances and the importance of writing by women. It includes fascinating contributions from Jan Carson, Wendy Erskine, Michelle Gallen, Angela Graham and Dawn Watson.

At the special screening of Out Of The Silence, a new documentary for BBC Northern Ireland, in the NRC, Coleraine, on October 9, are from left, Jonathan Golden (DoubleBand Films), Jane Magowan (DoubleBand Films), Mark Adair, Head of Corporate and Communities BBC Northern Ireland and poet and teacher, Anne McMaster. CREDIT BBC

This event was organised as part of BBC Comes to Town, a region-wide initiative to mark the BBC’s 100th birthday in Northern Ireland.

Out Of The Silence will be broadcast on BBC NI television in early 2025.