Featuring retail, hospitality, bespoke studios for makers and creatives, a dedicated floor of event and meeting spaces, and an exciting programme of experiences and activities to encourage people from different backgrounds to spend time together, this new shared space creative hub is dedicated to nurturing and enabling community and the creative industries.

The project was supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding has been provided by The Department for Communities Northern Ireland, and The Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I want to congratulate the Lead Partner, Enterprise Causeway, who have delivered this PEACE IV funded project. Through the project team’s endeavours this historic B1 listed building, vacant since 1972, has now been preserved and repurposed for future generations.

“It is important that we support the authenticity of our cities, towns and villages and realise the environmental, social, and economic value and potential of the historic environment. This creates a sense of pride in the local community, attracts investors and visitors. The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub will bring people together, while at the same time discovering the heritage of the Courthouse and Bushmills story.

“Our historic assets offer us an opportunity to learn about and better understand our past and to bring communities together, into the future, through that understanding.

“I wish Enterprise Causeway every success for the future. I am confident that this new Shared Space will be a well-used community asset.”

The Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, commented: “I am delighted to see the completion of the Bushmills Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project, for which over €7.85m in funding was approved under the EU PEACE IV Programme.

“Through the careful renovation of the derelict old Courthouse building and the construction of a new, three-story extension, this project has produced a state-of-the-art, iconic shared space making full use of the space available.

"This new common area will undoubtedly improve opportunities for communication between individuals and communities of all backgrounds and will contribute to local economic recovery through the provision of programmes of activities and spaces for start-up and micro businesses.

“I would like to commend Enterprise Causeway for all of their efforts and commitment in creating and carrying out this project; they are an inspiration to all those involved.

“I am very pleased that my Department of Rural and Community Development, in collaboration with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland, was able to provide funding and support to this wonderful project to ensure its successful delivery.”

The Grade B1 listed building, commissioned by the MacNaghten family in 1834 to serve as a Petty Sessions Court, has been thoughtfully restored and expanded from its former state of dereliction.

Across a considerable 12,000 square foot, the repurposed building offers a vibrant shared space, brimming with resources for makers, artists, foodies and the wider community.

The ground floor is home to the beautifully curated retail store, The Designerie - a social enterprise dedicated to promoting and showcasing the exceptional work of skilled artisans and makers from across Ireland. It’s also home to five signature makers, each specialising in unique crafts - from a jeweller, photographer and landscape artist, to woven, eco-friendly Irish Linen and a wood and leather craftsman.

Also on the ground floor is award-winning, seasonal dining, courtesy of the Bistro at the Courthouse. Talented chefs Sean and Trudy Brolly champion the finest local produce and are inspired by the Slow Food ethos - supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable food practices.

On the first floor, twelve nurturing studio spaces offer artisans the chance to create, market, and sell their work on-site, within a supportive creative community.

The entire top floor is dedicated to events space – with stunning original, 19th century features including stone floors, beams and lime rendered walls. In the newly built extension, there’s ample flexible rooms for hire including the MacNaghten Hall, with its distinctive Demo Bar, ideal for live cookery demos, supper clubs, and hands-on workshops, as well as designated workshop rooms for meetings and crafts.

Running in parallel with the project’s construction programme was an extensive and highly engaging cross-community, cross-border, outreach programme, involving nearly 4,000 individuals.

1 . NEWS Host, Sarah Travers, tries on Barrister David Bate's wig to add a touch of judicial proceedings to the official opening event for the €7.8m Courthouse Shared Creative Hub in Bushmills. Joining in on the celebration was Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY

2 . NEWS Showing Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, around the new Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills was Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY

3 . NEWS Pictured at the opening of the €7.8m Courthouse Shared Creative Hub in Bushmills are (L-R): Barrister Fiona Bate; Host, Sarah Travers; Linda Sheridan, Assistant Principal, Libraries Development and Community Policy, Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland; Gina McIntyre, CEO of The Special EU Programmes Body; Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons; Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway; Frances Lundy, Chair Enterprise Causeway; and Barrister David Bate. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY