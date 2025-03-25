Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust has been announced as the new custodian of the internationally famous Dark Hedges site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a launch in Armoy on Tuesday, March 25, it was revealed that Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) will now expand its work at the site by taking over management responsibility from the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust oversight group. A new Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust-led Dark Hedges Management Forum will now work on plans for the future of the site.

This means the Trust, an organisation with an historic and ongoing connection to the site, will oversee vital areas of work including the management and maintenance of the Dark Hedges trees, safety and accessibility at the site, impact on residents and the local community and the socio-economic benefits of the attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will begin with a new management plan for the trees as part of an overall Dark Hedges Masterplan. It is expected that this work will be delivered with the owners of the adjacent Gracehill Estate, The Hedges Hotel and other interested parties.

Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust has been announced as a new custodian for the Dark Hedges site and will lead vital work to oversee its future. CREDIT COLIN PARK

Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust Chief Executive Graham Thompson said: “Today’s announcement is an exciting development for the Dark Hedges as the new arrangements mark a new era for celebrating, enjoying and protecting this priceless part of our heritage.

"The Dark Hedges is a breathtaking local gem. It, understandably, attracts a very large number of visitors each year including fans of the Game of Thrones TV show.

"However, the popularity of the site alongside the delicate nature of these now very mature trees will need a considered approach to protect their natural beauty. After all, the trees are now approaching the 250th anniversary of their planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll work with our partners on a new Masterplan and release this roadmap to give reassurance that the site is being managed the best way we possibly can. We take on this work with open eyes and a clear understanding that the trees are coming to the end of their natural lives. Let’s all work together to make sure that this very special place stays that way as long as we possibly can.”

Pupils from Armoy Primary School (Armoy), Bushvalley Primary School (Stranocum) and St Olcan’s Primary School (Armoy) with Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciarán McQuillan prepare to plant trees to mark the announcement of the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust’s new arrangements as custodian of the Dark Hedges site. CREDIT CCGHT

CCHT’s previous work at Dark Hedges has included planting, interpretative signage and tree management with a tree surgeon and arborist as well as online promotion of the site.

Sadly, the trees sustained damage in both Storm Isha and Storm Éowyn. Alongside some necessary safety maintenance, a total of 13 trees have been lost since November 2023. Preventative work carried out on the Trust’s behalf by Timbertec NI has prevented further loss.

CCGHT, which has operated throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim Council areas since 2002, already oversees the Antrim Coast & Glens, Binevenagh and Causeway Coast Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty as well as the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site and the Rathlin Island Marine Special Area of Conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its focus includes support for sustainable tourism, work to promote the special characters of the area including projects to boost biodiversity in important natural heritage areas.

At the official event to mark the announcement in Armoy, children from local schools planted young saplings grown from Dark Hedges seed stock as a first step towards the long-term regeneration of the site. Schools taking part were Bushvalley Primary School, Stranocum, Armoy Primary

School and St Olcan’s Primary School, Armoy.

Trees were also planted by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors Richard Stewart and Mervyn Storey. Alderman Stewart represents the Heritage Trust on the new Management Forum and Cllr Storey has been the Chair of the Preservation Trust since its inception.