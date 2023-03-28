A new Digital Map has brought together a rich archive of local histories, places, buildings, and ordinary folk from across the special landscape that is the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) were recently joined by invited guests, locals and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, at Ballintoy Parish Hall for a night of talks to celebrate the Map’s launch after a year of development.

The Uncharted Histories Digital Map is an interactive platform which shares lesser known histories from the Causeway Coast, Portrush and Ballycastle. This free digital resource brings together photos, audio and video telling the stories of people and place, showcasing information put forward by the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Map was developed as part of the Uncharted Histories of the Causeway Coast project, which seeks to gather, map, record and make accessible histories from across the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural beauty.

James Bamford (North Mapping Services) showcases the features of the new digital heritage map.

The Mayor said: “It’s fascinating to see how new technologies can be used so effectively to make our local history more accessible for everyone. Council is pleased to support the Uncharted Histories project and values the partnership between Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and Council’s Museum Services to make the project’s resources freely available through the Northern Ireland Community Archive”.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The launch event also heard talks by the Map’s designer James Bamford (North Mapping Services) who highlighted its features and ease of use. While Marine Archaeologist Colin Dunlop presented on brand new discoveries made along the Causeway Coast using LiDAR scanning technology, which delighted even the most knowledgeable of local guests.

CCGHT Project Officer Rachael Garrett thanked members of the local community and heritage groups who submitted information to the project: “The Uncharted Histories project and map would not be possible without your input and kind contributions, we greatly appreciate all your help and support.”

The Uncharted Histories project will have an exhibition at Ballymoney Museum in Autumn 2023. Contact [email protected] for more information on the project or opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fishermen at Dunseverick, including Sammy Gault and James Wilkinson. This photo was submitted to the Uncharted Histories project by Jim Wilkinson.