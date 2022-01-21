New exhibition in Limavady marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2022

The joint initiative between Council’s Good Relations and Museums’ Service will provide a detailed timeline account of the Nazi movement between 1933-1945 and it can be viewed in the Ritter Gallery until January 29.

Explaining more, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The theme this year for Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘One Day. This highlights the hope that there may be One Day in the future with no genocide. We need to ensure that we learn more about the past, that we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future.

“One Day is a starting point, a way for us to learn more about what happened during the Holocaust and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Watercolour painting of Sandbostel Concentration Camp by a German POW. The Coleraine Battery took over guard duties at Sandbostel and Belsen camps following their liberation in 1945. (Courtesy Coleraine Museum)

“I would encourage all our residents to take the time to visit the Ritter Gallery in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre to view the exhibition and allow it to influence how we choose to act towards others.”

The exhibition also provides an opportunity for people to reflect on the close local connection to the horrific events it describes. In late 1939, around 200 volunteers from Coleraine and Mid Ulster were enlisted into the Coleraine Battery.

These soldiers served in Egypt, France, Belgium, Italy, and other areas, before making a final advance into Germany in 1945.

The Battery were given security duties at the Belsen and Sandbostel concentration camps which housed Jews, Russian POWs and other victims of Nazi persecution, and witnessed first-hand the devastation and horror of the Holocaust.

In addition to the Holocaust exhibition, you can also view a virtual tour of the Cambodia Peace Museum which covers the long road Cambodia has taken from war towards peace, with themes including refugee camps, resilience, peace walks, de-mining campaign, weapons reduction, reconciliation, and international Peacekeeping operations.

Emma Leslie from the Cambodia Peace Museum said “Cambodia not only experienced genocide, but carpet bombing and civil war as a result of geopolitical proxy wars.

“We must all be reminded that not only should these events never be repeated but equally we must celebrate and strengthen all those who work for peace everywhere. It is through the champions of peace that war can surely be averted.”

Shirley Lennon, Northern Ireland Support Worker for Holocaust Memorial Day Trust added: ‘We are delighted to see Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council continuing to support the marking of Holocaust Memorial Day with these effective activities. It gives local people an opportunity to learn more and work to combat prejudice in any form.”

If you are unable to visit the exhibition but would still like to access the virtual tour, please contact [email protected]