A new exhibition on Rathmore House, Larne has been launched at the Boys’ Brigade museum in Carrickfergus.

Organised by the East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society, the museum initially opened in October 2023 for a period of three months.

It continues to operate on a rolling monthly basis, and is home to over 2000 items of BB memorabilia including photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; drill books; medals, and badges.

Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the Boys’ Brigade drummer during parades.

Drew Buchanan, chair of the East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society, pictured at the Boys Brigade museum on High Street, Carrickfergus. Photo: Helena McManus

The Heritage Society marked its fifth anniversary on Thursday, August 1 with an event at the High Street venue, during which the latest exhibition was unveiled.

The former headquarters of the Boys’ Brigade in Northern Ireland, Rathmore House Training and Conference Centre first opened at Glenarm Road in 1963.

Featuring a striking reproduction of the stained glass window from the property, the exhibition also includes an original programme from the centre’s opening ceremony on June 26, 1963.

Meanwhile, a display tells the story of Rathmore House, from its inauguration by the President of the Boys’ Brigade, Lord Mackay KBE, to the opening of the £18,000 recreational centre in the early 1970s and the naming of the Sandford Room after JW Sandford, the first President of the Battalion and a former Mayor of Larne.

The display also relates how a decision to sell the property was made in 2012 after the building fell into disrepair.

The Boys’ Brigade museum is open at 31a High Street, Carrickfergus from Tuesday-Saturday 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.