As part of its programme to mark Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched the Royal Connections Heritage Trail, which highlights the area’s rich royal connections.

Museum Services supported community groups and volunteers to research sites with a royal story to tell and bring these together to form a new heritage trail and digital map.

The trail includes sites from across the Borough reflecting everything from historic royal visits to archaeology, mythology and folklore. Some of the sites are better known than others and include Dungiven Priory, where Finvola the Gem of the Roe is said to be buried; the secluded site of the Gortnamoyagh Inauguration Stone, Coleraine, visited four times by Queen Elizabeth during her historic 70-year reign; Glentaisie, named for Princess Taisie and Bruce’s Cave, where Robert the Bruce supposedly encountered the spider

during his time on Rathlin Island.

Good Relations Officer, Gerard McIlroy and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace at the Royal Connections Heritage Trail launch.

At the launch of the publication in Ballymoney Museum, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I’m looking forward to reading more about the various sites in this trail. I’m familiar with some, but others are a real surprise.

"I’d like to thank all the participants who volunteered their time and effort to help bring this project together. Their local knowledge greatly added to the heritage trail and demonstrates the benefits of Museum Services engaging with the community on projects such as this.”

For further information, contact Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy by telephoning 07517498458 or by emailing [email protected] For more information on the Royal Connections Heritage Trail sites please visit http://niarchive.org/royalconnections.

