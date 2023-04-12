Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
54 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

New heritage trail explores Causeway Coast and Glens’ royal connections

As part of its programme to mark Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched the Royal Connections Heritage Trail, which highlights the area’s rich royal connections.

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

Museum Services supported community groups and volunteers to research sites with a royal story to tell and bring these together to form a new heritage trail and digital map.

The trail includes sites from across the Borough reflecting everything from historic royal visits to archaeology, mythology and folklore. Some of the sites are better known than others and include Dungiven Priory, where Finvola the Gem of the Roe is said to be buried; the secluded site of the Gortnamoyagh Inauguration Stone, Coleraine, visited four times by Queen Elizabeth during her historic 70-year reign; Glentaisie, named for Princess Taisie and Bruce’s Cave, where Robert the Bruce supposedly encountered the spider

during his time on Rathlin Island.

Most Popular
Good Relations Officer, Gerard McIlroy and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace at the Royal Connections Heritage Trail launch.Good Relations Officer, Gerard McIlroy and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace at the Royal Connections Heritage Trail launch.
Good Relations Officer, Gerard McIlroy and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace at the Royal Connections Heritage Trail launch.

At the launch of the publication in Ballymoney Museum, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I’m looking forward to reading more about the various sites in this trail. I’m familiar with some, but others are a real surprise.

"I’d like to thank all the participants who volunteered their time and effort to help bring this project together. Their local knowledge greatly added to the heritage trail and demonstrates the benefits of Museum Services engaging with the community on projects such as this.”

For further information, contact Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy by telephoning 07517498458 or by emailing [email protected] For more information on the Royal Connections Heritage Trail sites please visit http://niarchive.org/royalconnections.

Read More
Council grants for Coronation events
Louise Crawford, Deputy Head of Dalriada School, one of the sites included on the heritage trail, reading about some of the other locations.Louise Crawford, Deputy Head of Dalriada School, one of the sites included on the heritage trail, reading about some of the other locations.
Louise Crawford, Deputy Head of Dalriada School, one of the sites included on the heritage trail, reading about some of the other locations.
Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastMayor