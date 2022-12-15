The initiative has led to the creation of a woodland area on Council land at Letterloan, near Macosquin, featuring a mix of oak, hazel, birch, rowan, wild cherry, crab apple, common alder, hawthorn, blackthorn, Scots pine and native willow along with a smaller plot planted at Camus Forest outside Coleraine.
To mark the completion of the planting, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, along with the Chair of Council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, recently met with the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar, and Deputy Lieutenant Leona Kane, at Letterloan.
The Mayor said: “We will now have these very special areas as a living reminder about Her Majesty, and the significance of this Platinum Jubilee year.
“Alongside this, increasing the numbers of native trees is welcome news for our local environment as it will enhance our outdoor spaces, improve the biodiversity of our Borough and help us to reduce our carbon footprint.
“Council was very pleased to receive funding from DAERA’s Small Woodlands Grant Scheme to enable the tree planting at Letterloan and Camus and I would like to express my thanks to the Department for this support.
“We now have a total of three sites on the Queen’s Green Canopy, as earlier this year 300 trees were planted by members of the local community and caravan users at Drumaheglis Holiday Park. With over one million trees planted across the UK so far, we are very proud to be a part of this.”