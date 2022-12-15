Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has planted almost 14,000 new trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The initiative has led to the creation of a woodland area on Council land at Letterloan, near Macosquin, featuring a mix of oak, hazel, birch, rowan, wild cherry, crab apple, common alder, hawthorn, blackthorn, Scots pine and native willow along with a smaller plot planted at Camus Forest outside Coleraine.

To mark the completion of the planting, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, along with the Chair of Council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, recently met with the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar, and Deputy Lieutenant Leona Kane, at Letterloan.

The Mayor said: “We will now have these very special areas as a living reminder about Her Majesty, and the significance of this Platinum Jubilee year.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Coast and Countryside Officer Michael McConaghy, Alan Millar, the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, Chair of Council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group, and Leona Kane, Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry, pictured at Letterloan where thousands of new trees have been planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“Alongside this, increasing the numbers of native trees is welcome news for our local environment as it will enhance our outdoor spaces, improve the biodiversity of our Borough and help us to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Council was very pleased to receive funding from DAERA’s Small Woodlands Grant Scheme to enable the tree planting at Letterloan and Camus and I would like to express my thanks to the Department for this support.

