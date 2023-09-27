A new online series of six short Ulster Scots films for primary school children has been released.

Written by Derry~Londonderry based writer Jonathan Burgess, ‘Stories Frae the Loanen’ features Emma and Robert, a young sister and brother who have a number of adventures with Mrs Campbell, a neighbour who has plenty of Ulster-Scots words and stories to share.

The series was produced by Clean Slate Television with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund. Each episode contains a list of Ulster-Scots focus words and phrases for KS1/KS2 pupils to recognise and learn to use confidently. And an accompanying Activities PDF contains lots of fun, language-related tasks which will allow pupils and teachers to engage with the content of the series.

Filming locations include Hanna’s Close, Kilkeel; Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey; Sentry Hill House, Newtownabbey and Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor.

'Stories Frae the Loanen' stars siblings Robyn and Drew Orr alongside Jenny McCarley. Credit Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund

Emma and Robert are played by real-life siblings Robyn and Drew Orr from the Ards peninsula. Mrs Campbell is played by Jenny McCarley.

Robyn said of the filming experience: “I enjoyed getting to work with all the crew and Jenny (Mrs Campbell) and learning how programmes are made. I was already familiar with some of the words but the filming gave me an opportunity to use the language, hear it and learn more. I am using the language much more now.”

Robyn’s real-life and on-screen brother Drew added: “I really enjoyed the filming, it was lots of fun and a great opportunity. I loved learning about all the old traditions, like making soda bread over the fire and the fishing down at the harbour, making champ and gathering prootas and scallions. I learned lots of new ‘old’ words and visited lots of wonderful locations which was fun.”

Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive Heidi McAlpin said: “Robyn, Drew and Jenny were the perfect trio to introduce viewers to a fun and colourful Ulster-Scots world. The creative team at Clean Slate Television has curated an engaging series of short films for all ages, particularly younger children, to learn about this wonderful heritage and language.”