NI Craft Month still has plenty to offer across NI including in Derry, Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine, Aghadowey, Whitehead and Carrickfergus

Here are some of the highlights from the programme:

Week Three (w/c 15th August)

Craft at the Museum Series: The Contemporary Glass Collection Tour

Ruth Osborne presents 'Land and Lore' as part of Craft Month

When: Tuesday 16th of August from 1pm-2pm

Where: 5th Floor Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast

Join us at the Ulster Museum for the Craft at the Museum Series. On the 16th of August, Kim Mawhinney, Senior Curator of Art, National Museums NI will lead the Contemporary Glass Collection Tour in the Applied Art Gallery at the Ulster Museum.

In this United Nations International Year of Glass 2022, learn how the Ulster Museum has one of the most important collections of international glass in Europe. Explore the different techniques used by glassmakers to create these most amazing artworks. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/craft-at-the-museum-series-the-contemporary-glass-collection-tour/

Silk Painting & Shibori Workshop

When: Saturday 20th of August from 10.30am-3pm

Where: ISLAND Arts Centre, The Island, Lisburn

Join tutor Jan Campbell for an opportunity to try out two different, versatile textiles techniques and create two art works. Your truly individual pieces could be wearable art or be incorporated into a variety of uses such as cushion making, wall hangings or over-stitching with embroidery techniques.

Firstly, you will learn how to create Shibori, a Japanese tie-dyeing technique which produces very interesting patterns. Then the workshop will move on to painting on silk, trying traditional techniques including outline work, and using salt. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/textiles-silk-painting-shibori/

Table Weaving Experience at the Andrew Jackson Cottage

When: Sunday 21st of August from 11am-3pm

Where: Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum, 2 Boneybefore, Carrickfergus

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are pleased to offer ‘hands on’ craft experiences at the Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum. On Sunday 21st August come along to experience table weaving from 11am to 3pm. No booking required. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/table-weaving-experience-at-the-andrew-jackson-cottage/

Week Four (w/c 22nd August)

The Clay Project at the Belfast School of Art

When: Monday 22nd of August from 10am-3pm

Where: Ceramics Studio, Ulster University, York St. Belfast

Join local ceramicists Rebecca Killen and Laureanne Kootstra for a masterclass exploring the creative process of slip casting at the Belfast School of Art. During this workshop you will have the opportunity to work with porcelain casting slip, learn how to prepare the slip, work with a selection of plaster moulds and create your own coloured porcelain slip. You will also learn about refining your cast, functional pieces and how to apply surface decoration. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/the-clay-project-at-the-belfast-school-of-art/

Wood Carving Workshop with Geoff Tulip

When: Saturday 27th of August from 10am-4pm

Where: McGuigan Suite, Whitehead Community Centre, 20 Balmoral Avenue, Whitehead, Antrim

Geoff Tulip is an innovative Wood Carver and Wood Turner based in County Down. “His distinctive work is highly regarded for its craftsmanship and quality. Geoff has introduced and inspired hundreds to take up the craft as a hobby and in some cases to continue to carve themselves a new career”.

Join in with this group class and learn all about the traditional craft of woodcarving, with step-by-step instruction you will be able to go home with your own masterpiece. This workshop is aimed at beginners to wood carving. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/wood-carving-workshop/

Week Five (w/c 29th August)

LIVE at 19

When: Monday 1st to Tuesday 30th of August

Where: Number 19 Craft and Design, The Craft Village, Shipquay Street, Derry

Select Craft Makers at Number 19 in Derry Craft Village are showcasing live in-store demos of their work at 9am every Monday and Tuesday throughout August Craft Month. Number 19 Craft and Design is a vibrant and contemporary craft collective shop of over twenty skilled makers. During August Craft Month we will have early morning craft demonstrations by makers Fiona Herbst Jewellery, Siobhan Corr of Celtic Irish Art leather craft, Maureen McGhee Jewellery Designer and Artist, Edel MacBride Knitwear Designer, Helen Perry of Strombolitwo (up-cycled silks) and Jen O Donnell of Hand Made Paper Garden. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/live-at-19/

Four-day Pottery Workshop with Adam Frew

When: Tuesday 30 August – Friday 2 September, from 10am-4pm

Where: Adam Frew Ceramics Studio, 21 Cullycapple Park, Aghadowey, Co Derry

Classes will be small groups of 4-7 students, suitable for all levels, from beginners to improvers. The emphasis of the class will be on using the potter’s wheel to make a variety of thrown porcelain vessels. Students will be guided through the basics of throwing and also turning (finishing) pots. Finished pieces will be glaze fired in the gas kiln and ready 3-4 weeks after the course for collection. augustcraftmonth.org/augustcraftmonth/4-day-pottery-workshop-with-adam-frew/