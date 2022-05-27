Northern Ireland CentenNIal parade to attract tens of thousands

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Saturday’s long-awaited event is set to attract tens of thousands of participants and spectators throughout the city.

It will bring together brethren from across the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, along with members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, the Independent Orange Order, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, the Royal Arch Purple Chapter and visiting brethren from England and Scotland.

The 100th year anniversary march in September 2012 to commemorate the signing of the Ulster Covenant enters Stormont. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker.

More than 130 bands will also be taking part.

The event will be centred at the Stormont estate, with the parade setting off for the city centre.

What is happening on Saturday?

Entertainment will take place in Stormont estate from 10am, both at the platform and at locations around the grounds, with food outlets and vendors catering for the large crowds.

Grand Master Most Wor. Bro Edward Stevenson pictured with the CentenNIal stone at Schomberg House. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

There will also be lambeg drumming at CS Lewis Square ahead of the parade.

Platform proceedings, in front of Parliament Buildings, will take place at 12noon. This will include an address by the Grand Master Most Worshipful Bro Edward Stevenson and an Act of Remembrance.

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade will begin at 1pm led by Grand Lodge officers and guests. It will leave Stormont estate and proceed to Belfast City Hall where there will be a saluting platform for senior officers and guests.

Grand Master Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Wor. Bro. Grand Secretary Rev. Mervyn Gibson; Grand Treasurer Wor. Bro Brian Dorrian pictured at the unveiling of the CentenNIal stone at Schomberg House in March with DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV Leader Jim Allister. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

The parade finishes at the Cenotaph in Donegall Square West, from where the County Lodges will make their way to the various bus pick-up points.

According to the Parades Commission, the route is as follows:

Prince of Wales Street

Upper Newtownards Road

Newtownards Road

Bridge End

Queen Elizabeth Bridge

Ann Street

Victoria Street

High Street

Castle Place

Donegall Place

Donegall Square North

Donegal Square West

Howard Street

Bedford Street

Bruce Street

Great Victoria Street

Hope Street

Sandy Row

Linfield Road

Boyne Bridge

Donegall Square South

Adelaide Street

Linenhall Street

Ormeau Avenue

Dublin Road

Shaftsbury Square

Bradbury Place

Lisburn Road

Sandy Row

Fisherwick Place & College Square East

Wellington Place

Donegall Square North

Donegall Place

Royal Avenue

Donegall Street

Clifton Street

Carisle Circus

Crumlin Road

Denmark Street

Hopewell Avenue

North Street

Peters Hill

Shankill Road

Castle Place

High Street

Queens Square

Donegal Quay

Queen Elizabeth Bridge

Middlepath Street

Newtownards Road

Templemore Avenue

Which bands are taking part?

Kellswater Flute Band, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will lead the parade.

The Ballymena band was founded in 1947 and has a proud history, having claimed an array of championship titles both at home and in Scotland.

Other bands taking part are:

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band

Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Lagan Valley Flute Band

Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band

Whitburn

Lisburn Fusillers

Lambeg Orange and Blue

Pride of Ballymacash

Pride of the Maine

Ballykeel Flute Band

Ballee Blues and Royals

Craigywarren

Lisburn Young Defenders

Ballyclare Protestant Boys

Upperfalls Protestant Boys Flute Band

Glenhugh

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster

Steeple Veterans

Ballymaconnelly

Crown Defenders Flute Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Craiganee Accordion

Staffordshire Accordion Band

Randalstown Flute Band

Teenies

Ulster Grenadiers

Monkstown Old Boys

Rathcoole Sons of Kai

Carrick Defenders

Pride of the Hill Carnmoney

Corcrain Flute Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Portadown Defenders

Portadown True Blues

Armagh True Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Ballyrea Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Upper Bann Fusilers

Cormeen Flute Band

Crosskeys Flute Band

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band

Kilcluney Volunteers

Markethill Protestant Boys

Bessbrook True Blues

Millar Memorial

South Belfast Young Conquerors

South Belfast Protestant Boys

Omagh Protestant Boys

Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys

Pride of Ardoyne

Firhill Flute Band

Cloughfern Young Conquerors

Pride of Knockmore

Monkstown YCV

Shankill Protestant Boys

Fifes and Drums

Shankill Star

Pride of the Shore Flute Band

Shankill Road Defenders

Shankill Old Boys

Regimental Band

Pride of the Raven

Gertrude Star

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Parkinson Accordion Band

Pollock Young Loyalists

Ballymageough Accordion Band

Cranfield Accordion Band

Rising Sons of the Valley

South Down Defenders

Loyal Sons of Benagh

Star of Down Maghera

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Moneyslane

Pride of the Hill

Downshire Guiding Star

Blackskull Orange & Blues

Clogher Protestant Boys

Skeogh

Quilly True Blues

William Savage Memorial

Inch

Ballylone Concert

Ballygowan True Blues

Red Hand Defenders

Downpatrick

Ballycoan

Hillsborough Protestant Boys

Flutes and Drums Donaghadee

Ballyhalbert Flute Band

Somme Memorial

Robert Graham Memorial

Bangor Protestant Boys

Crimson Star

Blues and Royals

North Down Flute Band

Ballinamallard Accordion Band

Newtownbutler Flute Band

South Fermanagh Flute Band

Aughadrumsee Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band

Burntollet Sons of Ulster

Killaloo Accordion Band

Aughrim Accordion Band

Limavady Auld Orange

Articlave,Coleraine Fife & Drum

Moneydig Young Conquerors

Moneymore

Maghera Sons of William

Dunamoney Flute Band

Pride of William Old Boys Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Cowan Memorial Sion Mills

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Pride of the Village Flute Band

Brackey Flute Band

Glenageeragh Pipe Band

Ballymacall Flute Band

Mulnahunch Accordion Band

Kingsmills Flute Band

Sgt White Memorial Flute Band

Sons of William Flute Band Coleraine

Montober Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Sandholes Accordion Band

Dungannon Silver Band

Orange and Blue Flute Band