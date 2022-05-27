Northern Ireland CentenNIal parade to attract tens of thousands

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Saturday’s long-awaited event is set to attract tens of thousands of participants and spectators throughout the city.
It will bring together brethren from across the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, along with members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, the Independent Orange Order, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, the Royal Arch Purple Chapter and visiting brethren from England and Scotland.
More than 130 bands will also be taking part.
The event will be centred at the Stormont estate, with the parade setting off for the city centre.
What is happening on Saturday?
Entertainment will take place in Stormont estate from 10am, both at the platform and at locations around the grounds, with food outlets and vendors catering for the large crowds.
There will also be lambeg drumming at CS Lewis Square ahead of the parade.
Platform proceedings, in front of Parliament Buildings, will take place at 12noon. This will include an address by the Grand Master Most Worshipful Bro Edward Stevenson and an Act of Remembrance.
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade will begin at 1pm led by Grand Lodge officers and guests. It will leave Stormont estate and proceed to Belfast City Hall where there will be a saluting platform for senior officers and guests.
The parade finishes at the Cenotaph in Donegall Square West, from where the County Lodges will make their way to the various bus pick-up points.
According to the Parades Commission, the route is as follows:
Prince of Wales Street
Upper Newtownards Road
Newtownards Road
Bridge End
Queen Elizabeth Bridge
Ann Street
Victoria Street
High Street
Castle Place
Donegall Place
Donegall Square North
Donegal Square West
Howard Street
Bedford Street
Bruce Street
Great Victoria Street
Hope Street
Sandy Row
Linfield Road
Boyne Bridge
Donegall Square South
Adelaide Street
Linenhall Street
Ormeau Avenue
Dublin Road
Shaftsbury Square
Bradbury Place
Lisburn Road
Sandy Row
Fisherwick Place & College Square East
Wellington Place
Donegall Square North
Donegall Place
Royal Avenue
Donegall Street
Clifton Street
Carisle Circus
Crumlin Road
Denmark Street
Hopewell Avenue
North Street
Peters Hill
Shankill Road
Castle Place
High Street
Queens Square
Donegal Quay
Queen Elizabeth Bridge
Middlepath Street
Newtownards Road
Templemore Avenue
Which bands are taking part?
Kellswater Flute Band, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will lead the parade.
The Ballymena band was founded in 1947 and has a proud history, having claimed an array of championship titles both at home and in Scotland.
Other bands taking part are:
Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Lagan Valley Flute Band
Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band
Whitburn
Lisburn Fusillers
Lambeg Orange and Blue
Pride of Ballymacash
Pride of the Maine
Ballykeel Flute Band
Ballee Blues and Royals
Craigywarren
Lisburn Young Defenders
Ballyclare Protestant Boys
Upperfalls Protestant Boys Flute Band
Glenhugh
Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
Steeple Veterans
Ballymaconnelly
Crown Defenders Flute Band
Drumaheagles Flute Band
Craiganee Accordion
Staffordshire Accordion Band
Randalstown Flute Band
Teenies
Ulster Grenadiers
Monkstown Old Boys
Rathcoole Sons of Kai
Carrick Defenders
Pride of the Hill Carnmoney
Corcrain Flute Band
Edgarstown Accordion Band
Portadown Defenders
Portadown True Blues
Armagh True Band
Hillhaven Flute Band
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Ballyrea Flute Band
Craigavon Protestant Boys
Upper Bann Fusilers
Cormeen Flute Band
Crosskeys Flute Band
Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
Kilcluney Volunteers
Markethill Protestant Boys
Bessbrook True Blues
Millar Memorial
South Belfast Young Conquerors
South Belfast Protestant Boys
Omagh Protestant Boys
Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys
Pride of Ardoyne
Firhill Flute Band
Cloughfern Young Conquerors
Pride of Knockmore
Monkstown YCV
Shankill Protestant Boys
Fifes and Drums
Shankill Star
Pride of the Shore Flute Band
Shankill Road Defenders
Shankill Old Boys
Regimental Band
Pride of the Raven
Gertrude Star
East Belfast Protestant Boys
Parkinson Accordion Band
Pollock Young Loyalists
Ballymageough Accordion Band
Cranfield Accordion Band
Rising Sons of the Valley
South Down Defenders
Loyal Sons of Benagh
Star of Down Maghera
Ardarragh Accordion Band
Moneyslane
Pride of the Hill
Downshire Guiding Star
Blackskull Orange & Blues
Clogher Protestant Boys
Skeogh
Quilly True Blues
William Savage Memorial
Inch
Ballylone Concert
Ballygowan True Blues
Red Hand Defenders
Downpatrick
Ballycoan
Hillsborough Protestant Boys
Flutes and Drums Donaghadee
Ballyhalbert Flute Band
Somme Memorial
Robert Graham Memorial
Bangor Protestant Boys
Crimson Star
Blues and Royals
North Down Flute Band
Ballinamallard Accordion Band
Newtownbutler Flute Band
South Fermanagh Flute Band
Aughadrumsee Flute Band
Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band
Burntollet Sons of Ulster
Killaloo Accordion Band
Aughrim Accordion Band
Limavady Auld Orange
Articlave,Coleraine Fife & Drum
Moneydig Young Conquerors
Moneymore
Maghera Sons of William
Dunamoney Flute Band
Pride of William Old Boys Flute Band
Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
Cowan Memorial Sion Mills
Blair Memorial Flute Band
Pride of the Village Flute Band
Brackey Flute Band
Glenageeragh Pipe Band
Ballymacall Flute Band
Mulnahunch Accordion Band
Kingsmills Flute Band
Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
Sons of William Flute Band Coleraine
Montober Flute Band
Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
Sandholes Accordion Band
Dungannon Silver Band
Orange and Blue Flute Band
Londonderry Pride of the North Flute Band