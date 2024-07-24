NOSTALGIA: Taking a look back at the life of Harry Gregg as special exhibition opens in Coleraine

Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:22 BST
The Mayor and Deputy Mayors of Causeway Coast and Glens have attended the opening of a new exhibition dedicated to footballing great, the late Harry Gregg OBE.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tanya Stirling attended the opening of the new Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services exhibition which is staged in Coleraine Town Hall.

The exhibition celebrates the life and career of the legendary Gregg.

Here we take look back through our photographic archives at some memories of the world class goalkeeper.

Portadown Football Club chairman Roy McMahon pictured with special guests Gordon banks, left, and Harry Gregg at the Jameson Invitation Golf Tournament in 2009

Portadown Football Club chairman Roy McMahon pictured with special guests Gordon banks, left, and Harry Gregg at the Jameson Invitation Golf Tournament in 2009Photo: NI WORLD

Bill Kennedy meets Harry Gregg at the Milk Cup Reception in 2010

Bill Kennedy meets Harry Gregg at the Milk Cup Reception in 2010Photo: NI WORLD

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg and BBC presenter Jackie Fullerton, who were guest speakers at the Sportsman Dinner, which was organised by the Co. Antrim Milk Cup committee, are seen here with Co. Antrim Noel McMullan, Deputy Mayor of Ballymena Ald PJ McAvoy (left) and Mayor of Lisburn Alan Ewart, back in 2009.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg and BBC presenter Jackie Fullerton, who were guest speakers at the Sportsman Dinner, which was organised by the Co. Antrim Milk Cup committee, are seen here with Co. Antrim Noel McMullan, Deputy Mayor of Ballymena Ald PJ McAvoy (left) and Mayor of Lisburn Alan Ewart, back in 2009.Photo: NI WORLD

Winner of the Jameson Group Invitation Golf Tournament held at Portadown Golf Club in 2009 Eamon Corey, centre, receives his prize from special guests Harry Gregg, centre left and Gordon Banks, centre right, watched by David Jameson, left, and Stuart Jameson, right.

Winner of the Jameson Group Invitation Golf Tournament held at Portadown Golf Club in 2009 Eamon Corey, centre, receives his prize from special guests Harry Gregg, centre left and Gordon Banks, centre right, watched by David Jameson, left, and Stuart Jameson, right.Photo: NI WORLD

