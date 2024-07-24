Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tanya Stirling attended the opening of the new Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services exhibition which is staged in Coleraine Town Hall.
The exhibition celebrates the life and career of the legendary Gregg.
Here we take look back through our photographic archives at some memories of the world class goalkeeper.
1. RETRO
Portadown Football Club chairman Roy McMahon pictured with special guests Gordon banks, left, and Harry Gregg at the Jameson Invitation Golf Tournament in 2009Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Bill Kennedy meets Harry Gregg at the Milk Cup Reception in 2010Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg and BBC presenter Jackie Fullerton, who were guest speakers at the Sportsman Dinner, which was organised by the Co. Antrim Milk Cup committee, are seen here with Co. Antrim Noel McMullan, Deputy Mayor of Ballymena Ald PJ McAvoy (left) and Mayor of Lisburn Alan Ewart, back in 2009.Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Winner of the Jameson Group Invitation Golf Tournament held at Portadown Golf Club in 2009 Eamon Corey, centre, receives his prize from special guests Harry Gregg, centre left and Gordon Banks, centre right, watched by David Jameson, left, and Stuart Jameson, right.Photo: NI WORLD
