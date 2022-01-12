Opportunity to sing your way through January - virtually

Through a series of six virtual workshops Anne McCambridge will help you find your best voice, to use it effectively and have a lot of fun in the process These online lunchtime sessions will help you address simple but fundamental skills in singing. You will touch on breathing, quality of tone, and good intonation all in the privacy of your own space. Participants will learn newly adapted versions of old songs with the opportunity to blend their voice in a special recording in the third week as part of the Give it A Go online choir. Sessions started on January 10 and continue to take place on January 12, 19, 24 and 26 at 12:30pm and last for 45 minutes each.