Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are hopes that a plaque commemorating Paddy the Pigeon will be replaced as the vital role played by the Carnlough-born bird is remembered, 80 years on.

The marble memorial to Paddy the Pigeon at Carnlough harbour was torn from its mount and smashed some time overnight between Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Paddy, who was born and trained in the village and loaned to the RAF during the war, was the first pigeon to bring back a message to an RAF base in England following the D-Day landings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wartime NI, a digital platform hosting a range of articles related to WWII in Northern Ireland, shared Paddy’s story on https://wartimeni.com/

The memorial to Paddy the Pigeon at Carnlough harbour was smashed over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Wartime NI

The brave pigeon’s journey took place 80 years ago, on June 12, 1944, when he flew back to the RAF base in a record 4 hours and 50 minutes, the site notes.

He faced facing a host of dangers along the way, from the usual aerial threats of wartime to hawks in the hands of German units, who had the sole purpose of taking down Paddy and his comrades.

For his efforts he received the Dickin Medal - the highest accolade afforded to animals in military service, and often described as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Watson from Carnlough Community Association said that people in the village were shocked that the plaque had been vandalised - particularly as only two days previously, on Thursday, June 6, children from both local primary schools had gathered at the site for a commemoration ceremony.

'Paddy the Pigeon' was the focus of a commemoration event in Carnlough which included two primary schools and community representatives Photo: Mary Watson

"The children had been learning about Paddy in school as part of their history curriculum and they were delighted to come down and take part in the event," she added. "Two different parents of children who had been at the D-Day ceremony said to me, 'how am I going to explain to them why this has happened?'"

Mary added that a purple wreath laid at the spot on Thursday was found in the harbour the following day.

While the wreath was retrieved and rehung on the wall, the plaque itself was then smashed over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn't surprised about the wreath, but I was about the plaque; I don't doubt that it was in retaliation for the D-Day ceremony," Mary said.

"Seamen from along this stretch of coast lost their lives in the war, and the toll of it was felt across the community just the same. The thing about it is, if it weren't for the events of 80 years ago, the people who came down to do this under cover of darkness wouldn't have the freedom that they have today.

"Somehow or other we will get the plaque replaced. Although it was smashed to pieces, the section that has Paddy's picture on it is still intact, and I take heart from that."