‘Place Names of the Barony of Coleraine’ talk

Dr Niall Comer who will give the next talk at Coleraine Historical Society

Coleraine or Cúil Raithin means ‘corner of bracken’ and its surrounding barony has a rich and diverse history. The identity and shape of this area has also changed over time as result of internal and external influence and these changes are reflected in the place-name heritage of the area.

This talk seeks to illustrate these influences and to show how place-names can be used to develop a deeper understanding of our common heritage.

Dr. Niall Comer is a lecturer in Irish and Translation Studies on the Magee Campus, Ulster University. He lives in Glenullin and was president of Conradh na Gaeilge from2017-2022. He has published widely and regularly gives guest lectures on various aspects of place-name study and hosts the popular Facebook page and discussion forum ‘The Gaelic Heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens’.

The talk is from 7.30pm-8.30pm at The Sandel Centre 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, BT52 1WT and via Zoom. Please check the Face Book page Coleraine Historical Society NI Facebook for any updates.

The talk is free to all Coleraine Historical Society members and £3.00 to non-members attending at The Sandel Centre – all very welcome.

Full details of the Coleraine Historical Society and how to become a member are available on the website Coleraine Historical Society (colerainehistory.org). There is also an online shop to order The Bann Disc Journal.