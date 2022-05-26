Platinum Jubilee beacons around Causeway Coast & Glens

The beacons will be lit in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady, joining thousands of others across the UK and the Commonwealth as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

Explaining more, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Council has developed wide-ranging events and initiatives to mark this unique milestone in history as the Queen celebrates her 70-year reign.

“The beacon lighting ceremonies will be a special part of this, and I’m very pleased to see our Borough participating in this symbolic gesture involving the whole of the UK and the wider Commonwealth.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, pictured with Council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group Chairperson, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan. Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme includes a series of beacon lightings across the Borough on Thursday, June 2 at 9.45pm

“I would like to invite the local community to join us and be a part of this tribute as we shine a light on Her Majesty’s lifetime of dedicated public service.”

In all four locations, the beacons will be lit at 9.45pm, with specific details for each town listed below:

Ballycastle – Holy Trinity Church grounds with refreshments in Ramoan Parish Centre from 8pm and performances from Ramoan Church Choir from 9.15pm.

Ballymoney – Townhead Street Car Park with refreshments in the Royal British Legion from 8.30pm.

Coleraine – The Diamond with entertainment by the Coleraine Community Choir from 9pm.

Limavady – Drumceatt Square with entertainment from the Roe Valley Singers from 9pm.