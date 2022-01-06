PM Bonar Law’s north coast links to be marked with bust

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has voted to acknowledge the British PM’s links to the north coast by installing a bust of the man in Coleraine Town Hall.
At a meeting of full Council on January 4, it was agreed to support to locate a bust of Andrew Bonar Law, in the Town Hall and contribute funds accordingly through the Culture Art and Heritage Grants Programme subject to eligibility and assessment.
Bonar Law was a Conservative PM from October 1922 to May 1923.
His family are remembered in two stained glass memorial windows in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush.