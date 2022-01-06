PM Bonar Law’s north coast links to be marked with bust

Did you know that the father of Prime Minister Andrew Bonar Law is buried in Portrush?

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:55 pm
British Prime Minister Andrew Bonnar Law
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has voted to acknowledge the British PM’s links to the north coast by installing a bust of the man in Coleraine Town Hall.

At a meeting of full Council on January 4, it was agreed to support to locate a bust of Andrew Bonar Law, in the Town Hall and contribute funds accordingly through the Culture Art and Heritage Grants Programme subject to eligibility and assessment.

Bonar Law was a Conservative PM from October 1922 to May 1923.

His family are remembered in two stained glass memorial windows in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush.

