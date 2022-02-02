The internationally acclaimed poet wrote the poem to inspire and galvanize support ahead of the borough’s bid for UK City of Culture 2025.

The final submission going forward to the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on Wednesday 2 February.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An original poem is being released in three special edition postcards to residents across the borough, with each postcard conveying one stanza on each place; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon. The postcards are a truly unique gift created to illustrate the talent, creativity and heritage that the borough has to offer - and it is hoped will be celebrated as part of UK City of Culture in 2025.

Paul said: “I hope by sharing my thoughts and words with the people of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon I can evoke a sense of pride in the borough, and focus people’s attention on the importance of championing and celebrating creative arts at home. The authenticity of the people and places that have shaped its cultural and historic landscape richly deserve to be celebrated across the UK and internationally.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the people of the borough and I would urge everyone to support the bid,” said Mr Muldoon.

Acclaimed for the cryptic wordplay present in many poems, often referred to as Joycean, Paul cited lyric poets such as Robert Frost, Dylan Thomas, and Louis MacNeice as his major influences for creating his work over the years. This new work is equally as intriguing.