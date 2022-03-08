Preparation work continues at Davagh sculpture site

The installations are part of the exciting Giant of the Sperrins Sculpture Trail being rolled out by Derry City & Strabane District Council in partnership with Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council, in this popular area of natural beauty in an effort to drive rural tourism and invest in the local natural and built heritage.

The Sperrins Sculpture Trail is delivered through the Rural Tourism Scheme as part of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 with funding support of over £1.32m from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) with match funding totalling £568k from the partner Councils.

Site works to get the three locations ready for the much anticipated installation of the sculptures are progressing well and are being carried out in a phased approach.

The three locations are at Cranagh (Derry City & Strabane District Council area); at Mullaghcarn (Fermanagh & Omagh District Council area) and at Davagh Forest (Mid Ulster District Council area).

The Cranagh site is the most advanced and almost nearing completion, while construction commenced in January at the Davagh Forest and is progressing on schedule. Final investigative works have just been completed on the third site at Mullaghcarn with construction works due to start very soon. Chair of Mid Ulster Council Cllr Paul McLean said the preparatory works marked another important milestone in this project.

He said: “The creation of this new sculpture trail will link three different parts of the Sperrins, enhancing the overall appeal of this region as a visitor destination showcasing its rich natural heritage while continuing to preserve the natural landscape and assets for our rural communities.