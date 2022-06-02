Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: First photos from civic events in Larne and Carrick

Alderman Paul Reid announced the commencement of an action-packed programme to members of the public at Broadway in Larne, while Godfrey Robinson performed the same duty at Market Place, Carrickfergus.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised a long weekend of activities in recognition of the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.

This evening (expected to be at 9.45pm) beacons will be lit in the borough’s three main towns - Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena - to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK.

Platinum jubilee parties will be held on Saturday, featuring local musical and entertainment talent, ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion.

1. Members of Access Employment with Larne Town Crier Alderman Paul Reid at Broadway . Larne photos: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo Sales

2. Larne Town Crier Alderman Paul Reid reading the official proclamation of platinum jubilee events. Photo Sales

3. The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, with Town Crier Alderman Paul Reid and local children at Broadway in Larne. Photo Sales

4. Town Crier Godfrey Robinson reading the official proclamation of the platinum jubilee events, at the Big Lamp in Carrickfergus town centre. Carrick photos: simongraham.photography. Photo Sales