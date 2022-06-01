Queen’s platinum jubilee ‘helping to re-energise community spirit’ in Carrick

Running from Thursday to Sunday (June 2-5), planned free activities will include an official proclamation on Thursday by a town crier of the platinum jubilee events at The Big Lamp in the town and on that evening a beacon will be lit to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK.

Entertainment will from 7.45pm to 10pm at Castle Green lead up to the beacon lighting, expected to be at 9.45pm. On Saturday, a platinum jubilee party will be held from 4pm to 10pm at Shaftesbury Park, featuring the cream of local musical and entertainment talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion.

Locally organised events include a ‘bring your own picnic’ community celebration on June 4, at Methodist Church lawn, Balmoral Avenue, Whitehead.

Annette Stynes and Andrea Perry getting into the spirit of the occasion at Carrickfergus Community Forum.

And Carrickfergus Community Forum is using a £10,000 grant from the Platinum Jubilee Fund and the National Lottery Awards to run 15 community get togethers over jubilee weekend.

Janice Cherry, from Carrickfergus Community Forum, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has helped us re-energise community spirit in our area and there is such a sense of excitement. The pandemic had such a toll on mental health and this National Lottery money is helping people build relationships again, have some fun and get a much needed boost, all while celebrating Her Majesty the Queen.”

Whitehead Railway Museum will be staging special train rides on Saturday, June 4, with its ‘Platinum on the Platform event’.

No. 131 will be hauling the train rides, running every 20 minutes, and there will be guided tours available (booked separately) and platform activities to keep everyone entertained. For tickets and to find out more, go to https://www.steamtrainsireland.com/whats-on #SteamTrains #TrainRides #Heritage #WhiteheadRailwayMuseum

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim will join in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year monarchy. I am delighted and honoured that our borough will play such an important role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty.

“The excitement levels are really building ahead of what promises to be a brilliant long weekend of festivities and events for all our residents to enjoy.

“It has been superb to hear of so many within our community planning their own parties, alongside the events arranged by Council.

“I hope everybody has a great time, stays safe and that the weather is kind.”

Meanwhile, the Queen’s platinum jubilee events will coincide with Abbeyfield Week (1-12 June), an annual celebration of the unique values Abbeyfield hold and the beneficial environments it creates for its residents.