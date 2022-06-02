Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Monkstown reveals seven portraits and top royal honour

The association unveiled seven portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at a special ceremony.

Funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Connswater Housing, the images are chosen to reflect the dedication from Her Majesty during her 70 years as monarch.

Meanwhile, Monkstown Jubilee Association announced it is to receive the Queens Award for Voluntary Services ((QAVS).

The Deputy Lieutenant of Co. Antrim Mr James Perry MBE; David McCrea, chair of Monkstown Community Association (Jubilee Centre); the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Stephen Ross; Cllr Mark Cooper, Brittany Cooper, Elizabeth Sherman, Jessica Cooper, Clare Patterson and Alison Cooper pictured during the event at Monkstown. Pictures By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

QAVS is a reflection on the voluntary provision by Monkstown Community Association which includes charity fundraising, Jubilee Kids Club, Special Stars, Good Morning Newtownabbey and responding to social and welfare needs.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Co. Antrim Mr James Perry MBE said: “The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK. I am delighted that Monkstown Community Association is being recognised for the invaluable service which all of its volunteers offer to the local community.”

David McCrea chair of Monkstown Community Association (Jubilee Centre), said: “We are honoured to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. To receive this award in the year of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign is truly humbling.

“For 21 years Monkstown Community Association have been serving the community. We would like to thank our wonderful team of volunteers for their dedication and commitment.”

Members of the communuity and dignitaries at the special jubilee celebration in Monkstown.

The ceremony was also one of the first engagements for the newly-elected Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Stephen Ross.

The first citizen said: “I am delighted that Monkstown Community Association has been awarded the QAVS for the amazing voluntary work they carry out.

“This group has been a lifeline to the community in particular during Covid where their services were fundamental and this award is a testament to the hard work of the volunteers.”

Seven portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were unveiled.

A double royal celebration for Monkstown Community Association. Debbie Smyth pictured during the event.