Rasharkin Community Association to launch new History Project
Rasharkin Community Association are holding the launch of their new History Project on September 21 at 7.30pm in the Community Centre.
This project will deal with the life and times of Saint Olcan who was reputed to be born close by.
The evening will consist of story telling, facilitated by Ruth Witherspoon of the Armstrong Story Telling Trust. Also memories from local people and others of events passed down through the generations and local places of historical and general interest.
All are welcome.