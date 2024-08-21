'Re-imagining Carrickfergus' exhibition to examine creative and innovative ideas for the town

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An exhibition on Carrickfergus by students from Queen’s University Belfast is to open in September.

‘Re-imagining Carrickfergus’ will run from Saturday, September 7 until Saturday, October 5 at Carrickfergus Museum.

The Museum is welcoming a new crop of architecture and design students from the university, who will be displaying their creative and innovative ideas for the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition features the adaptive reuse of historical buildings, urban design proposals for the town centre, and experimental film projects, creating a narrative that bridges Carrickfergus's rich history with its sustainable future.

An exhibition on Carrickfergus by students from Queen’s University Belfast is to open in September. Photo: Helena McManusAn exhibition on Carrickfergus by students from Queen’s University Belfast is to open in September. Photo: Helena McManus
An exhibition on Carrickfergus by students from Queen’s University Belfast is to open in September. Photo: Helena McManus

Through a blend of architecture and cinematic storytelling, the projects integrate sustainability, materiality, and atmospheric spatial qualities.

Carrickfergus Museum is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, a public engagement workshop on the Belfast Region City Deal proposals for Carrickfergus will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 4pm - 8pm in Carrickfergus Civic Centre. To register your interest, email [email protected]

Related topics:CarrickfergusMuseumBelfast Region City Deal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.