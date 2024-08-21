'Re-imagining Carrickfergus' exhibition to examine creative and innovative ideas for the town
‘Re-imagining Carrickfergus’ will run from Saturday, September 7 until Saturday, October 5 at Carrickfergus Museum.
The Museum is welcoming a new crop of architecture and design students from the university, who will be displaying their creative and innovative ideas for the town.
The exhibition features the adaptive reuse of historical buildings, urban design proposals for the town centre, and experimental film projects, creating a narrative that bridges Carrickfergus's rich history with its sustainable future.
Through a blend of architecture and cinematic storytelling, the projects integrate sustainability, materiality, and atmospheric spatial qualities.
Carrickfergus Museum is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
Meanwhile, a public engagement workshop on the Belfast Region City Deal proposals for Carrickfergus will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 4pm - 8pm in Carrickfergus Civic Centre. To register your interest, email [email protected]
