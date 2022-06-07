Scór na nÓg champs’ reception

A special reception was held to mark the club’s recent All-Ireland success in the ballad group section, while their set-dancers, who were narrowly defeated in the final, were also in attendance.
The highlight of the evening was a special outdoor performance on the Bann Gallery patio.
Offering his congratulations, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Club should be very proud of its representatives, bringing back one All-Ireland title and just missing out on another.
“The young musicians, singers and dancers have represented their County with great distinction throughout the competition, and it’s encouraging to see these traditional skills being preserved and practiced to the highest level in our Borough.
“I was delighted to have them perform for us at the reception, and I want to say well done and thank you to everyone involved.”