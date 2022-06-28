Sightseers flock to see luxury cruise ship anchored off Portrush

Le Dumont D’urville is an Explorer Class passenger ship that was built in 2019 (3 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Wallis and Futuna Islands.

It dropped anchor close to Portrush after sailing from Belfast and is currently in port in Invergordon, Scotland.

The ship has 92 staterooms and suites, that can accommodate up to 184 guests, and is crewed by 118 staff.

The cruise ship at Portrush