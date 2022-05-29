Small Settlements Restore and Reactivate grant programme now open

This scheme is part of a wider Covid Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme funded by Department for Communities, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Department for Infrastructure.

It will support capital works on derelict or vacant commercial properties in the following small settlements: Armoy, Ballykelly, Bushmills, Castlerock, Cloughmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Dunloy, Garvagh, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin.

Prospective applicants should note that eligible properties must have been vacant since at least March 1, 2021. The application process is open from now until Thursday, June 30.

Pictured at the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Small Settlements Restore and Reactivate grant programme are Councils Project Co-ordinator Nigel McFadden, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, and William Cameron representing Department for Communities

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This new grant will encourage property owners and lease holders to review their vacant or derelict properties and apply for funding towards works which will bring them back into use.

“In turn, this will create enhanced vitality in small settlements across the Council area, so it represents an exciting opportunity to generate renewed growth and development for our Borough.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “This is a great opportunity to address vacant or derelict commercial properties in smaller settlements across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

“It will improve the appearance of these settlements, stimulate economic activity and create job opportunities. This scheme along with other projects developed by Council as part of this wider Covid Recovery Programme will provide a huge boost to smaller settlements across the Borough.”

The scheme will provide funding at 75% of total works costs up to a maximum grant of £50,000. Only one application per property will be considered and an applicant may only apply for funding for one property/address in a settlement.

For further information, register for one of the nline workshops which will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 6pm and Wednesday, June 1 at 2pm.

These workshops are not mandatory, but attendance is recommended.

The workshops will explain the application process; provide an overview of the application form; provide a checklist of what information is to be submitted with an application; explain the assessment process and Inform on applicant responsibilities if successfully awarded funding; answer any questions potential applicants have.

To register please email [email protected] and a joining link will be sent. Workshops will last no longer than one hour.

Workshop participants must be either an owner or leaseholder of a derelict or vacant property within the settlement development limits of the settlements named above.

The grant opened on Tuesday, May 24 and will close on Thursday, June 30 at 12 noon.